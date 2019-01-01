An artful, Asian-inspired twist on a classic, this double-breasted wool peacoat—crafted with a hint of stretch—can be buttoned all the way up (secure the teeny flap detail along the standing collar) or worn with the lapels left elegantly loose to the sides. It makes a super polished case for layering no matter what’s underneath. Hint: button-ups, turtlenecks, jumpsuits, anything goes. It was tailored to someone of your exact size (no sizing up or down from one fit model), so it proportionally hits in all the right places. For instance, below the hips for added warmth and a sharp effect.