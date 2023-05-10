United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
H&M x Mugler
Wool Mini Dress
$299.00
At H&M
Mugler H&M. Little black dress in woven wool with rigid construction to hold its sharply tailored shape featuring padded, exaggerated hips for a dramatic silhouette. Asymmetric neckline with an angled pleat at front for a gently draped effect. Concealed zipper at back with star-shaped zipper pull and hook-and-eye fastener. Wrapover skirt with wide tab and belt loop at one side. Lined.