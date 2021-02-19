HomeOfWool

Wool Meditation Cushions

$58.50

There is no customization charge, price is based only on size and materials. 𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐒 – 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐆𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐄 All of our products are made of only All-natural, Sustainable, Renewable, Biodegradable, Recyclable materials, in a Chemical & Scent Free Facility, and are FREE of Flame retardants, Dyes, Synthetics, Plastics, Vinyl, Finishes, Carbonized wool, etc. Also, our Wool, most of our Fabrics and even our zippers, are Oeko-tex certified in the strictest category, for an added piece of mind. Oeko-tex is one of the world’s oldest safety standards, similar to GOTS and more popular in Europe. It guarantees the certified materials are free of all harmful chemicals. -------------------------------------------- 𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐓 Sit back and sink in as you focus your mind inward. Your journey into meditation has begun. Or perhaps you’re simply looking for a comfortable, stylish, hypoallergenic addition to your home? Our wool meditation cushions (zafu and zabuton) work for almost any purpose. Customize your material to match your preferred aesthetic and enjoy the comfort and health that comes from 100% OEKO-TEX®-certified wool filling. Our artisanal mediation cushions are handcrafted one at a time and are guaranteed to never include any potentially dangerous chemicals, including flame retardants. Easy to maintain, beautiful, and heirloom-quality materials and construction ensure a worthy addition to your lifestyle. 𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆: Oeko-Tex certified Loose Wool - www.etsy.me/2Jua8M3 ★ 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐓 𝐅𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐒: • Durable metal zippers on the outer cover and on the insert of the cushion so you can easily adjust the wool, add or remove wool if necessary. We can also offer plastic zippers upon request. • Handmade and hand tufted with natural linen thread. • Complimentary mending kit included. • Washable outer cover for easy care. • Tufting goes through the insert to keep the filling in place. • Wool regulates your body temperature unlike any other material, so you won’t feel too hot or too cold, allowing you to sleep longer and better • Keeps you cool in the summer & warm in the winter • Regulates body moisture, especially beneficial to people who sweat during the night • Promotes healthy posture during sleep through the unique way the springy wool fibers support the body weight • Isolates motion transfer, for uninterrupted sleep • Naturally flame resistant, making it the only material not required, by law, to be treated with flame retardants. Increased fire safety in your home. • Naturally dust mite resistant • Naturally anti-microbial and anti-bacterial • Helps you avoid chemicals that may be harmful even if ‘declared as safe’ • Reduces exposure to VOCs in your home – wool has no off-gassing and zero VOCs • Suitable for people with MCS and other chemical sensitivities • Hypoallergenic • Biodegradable, sustainable, renewable material All of our fabrics are natural and highly breathable to allow you to enjoy the full benefits of the wool inside. 𝐒𝐈𝐙𝐄: ZAFU: Diameter: 12" (30 cm) x Height: 5" (12 cm) Weight: 2 pounds (0.9 kg) ZABUTON: 27" x 33" x 2" (69 x 84 x 5 cm) WOOL INSIDE: 4 pounds (1.8 kg) 𝐒𝐋𝐈𝐏𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐀𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐂 𝐎𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒: ● 100% Cotton (heavyweight, unbleached, Oeko-tex certified) - www.etsy.com/listing/221371483 ● 62% Linen / 38% Cotton blend (Oeko-Tex certified) - www.etsy.com/listing/219297760 - (all photos in the listing are in this fabric) ● 100% Linen, textured (Oeko-Tex certified) - https://etsy.me/2Xv2b2l ● 100% Linen (from flax, Oeko-Tex certified) - www.etsy.com/listing/248522691 𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑: 100% Cotton (unbleached, lightweight): www.etsy.com/listing/223222029 -------------------------------------------- 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐓 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐄 ADJUSTING THE FIRMNESS If at any point you find the cushions to be too firm or if the wool compresses unevenly, you can easily reach in through the zipper to adjust the wool filling or add more loose wool on top of the existing wool, for a fresh fluffy layer. CLEANING Outer covers are removable for washing. Use gentle cycle, low temperature, and mild detergent, without brighteners. -------------------------------------------- • These are handmade items. Please, allow some deviation in dimensions. Any deviation in dimensions less than 5% is considered acceptable. • All wool-filled items are subject to some degree of compression. However, we stuff items densely with wool so they come thicker than advertised and over the first months of use compress down to about their advertised thickness. • Wool fibers are in various natural colors and have the natural odor of sheep, which will be gone in a couple of months. See more items in our store at www.etsy.com/shop/homeofwool Thank you for your time!