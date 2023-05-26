Smart Sheep

Wool Dryer Balls

$29.95 $19.95

Buy Now Review It

As Seen In: Yahoo Lifestyle, Real Simple Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Slate, Bustle, and ABC News. Winner of the 2019 "Best of the Best" product awards by Hearst Media. Makes a great gift or stocking stuffer! Eco-Friendly: Our dryer wool balls last for a thousand plus loads. Replaces dryer sheets & liquid fabric softeners, Reduces garbage waste. A healthy, petroleum-free alternative to plastic dryer steamer balls. Shortens Dry Time: Use of a wool dryer ball saves time, money, and energy! Use 3 laundry dryer balls for small/med load, 5-6 for large. Softens Laundry Naturally: No chemicals or synthetics used. Use of a laundry ball is great for those with sensitive skin & babies. What's Included: Set of 6 original Smart Sheep 100% premium New Zealand wool laundry balls. Felted in Nepal by women and minorities paid a strong living wage. No fillers, we strive to stay ahead of competition by offering exceptional quality and customer service :)