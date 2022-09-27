Mango

Wool Double-breasted Coat

$150.00

Description Committed Collection. Recycled wool mix fabric. Cloth. Available in plain and patterned. Crossover design. Straight design. Lapel-collar V-neck collar. Lapel with notch. Long sleeve. Two pockets with flaps on the front. Inner lining. Button fastening on the front section. Plus Size Available. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Coats Coats Material and washing instructions Composition: 62% polyester,32% recycled wool,2% polyamide,2% acrylic,1% cotton,1% viscose. Lining: 100% polyester. Piping: 100% polyester