Mango

Wool Double-breasted Coat

$299.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Selected Collection. Fabric with wool. Long design. Structured design. Lapel-collar. Lapel with notch. Shoulder pad. Side flap pockets. Back slit. Button fastening on the front section. Inner lining. Side length 38.86 in. Back length 47.4 in.