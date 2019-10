Topshop Boutique

Wool Check Grey Suit

$440.00 $352.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Check into smart and refined style with this all over check patterned blazer and trousers. This suit set will surely complete your 9-5 look. Made by Boutique, in the UK, this wool piece is perfect for office meeting or smart occasion. 100% Wool. Machine wash.