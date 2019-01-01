The Laundress founders Gwen Whiting and Lindsey Boyd launched their fabric care company after growing tired of paying expensive dry cleaning bills and replacing prematurely worn-out garments. Drawing on their experience as Fiber Science students at Cornell, Whiting and Boyd developed a line of stain solutions, odor removers, and other products that are specially designed for use with delicate and high-quality fabrics. In addition to making laundry stress-free, Whiting and Boyd are committed to green manufacturing processes—all The Laundress detergents and solutions aim to be 100% biodegradable, natural, and cruelty-free.