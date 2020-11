The Laundress

Wool & Cashmere Kit

$65.00 $58.50

Buy Now Review It

At The Laundress

Washing wool items at home not only helps to preserve and soften fibers, but it’s a more conscious clean and less expensive than dry cleaning! This kit gently cleans and removes stains, odors, and pills while rejuvenating and preserving wool, cashmere, merino, mohair, and blends.