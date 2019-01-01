Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Mansur Gavriel

Wool Cable Knit Turtleneck

$495.00
At Mansur Gavriel
Italian extra fine merino wool light pink cable knit turtleneck sweater. Oversized relaxed fit with drop shoulder. Foldover neck. Luxurious soft wool knit. Made in Italy.
Featured in 1 story
21 Trendy Oversized Fall Sweaters
by Brianna Arps