Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Uniqlo
Wool Blend Turtleneck Dress
$39.90
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
High-quality wool that feels light when worn. The higher slits means it can be styled easily with corduroy bottoms.
Need a few alternatives?
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Cashmere Knitted Beanie Hat
£24.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Extra Warm Turtleneck T-shirt
$24.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Turtleneck Long-sleeve T-shirt
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Fleece Slippers
$14.90
$9.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Dresses
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted