Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
& Other Stories

Wool Blend Tailored Coat

$249.00
At & Other Stories
Tailored belted wool blend coat with classic menswear details, a chest shield and a duo d-ring belt. Voluminous fit Length of coat: 124.7cm / 49.1 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 1 story
21 Camel Coats To Get You Over That Winter Hump
by Rebekkah Easley