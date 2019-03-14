Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Striped Sweater
$99.00
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Colour blocked striped sweater with a multi striped ribbed crewneck. Length of sweater: 55cm / 21.7 (size S) Model wears: S
Featured in 1 story
20 Must-Haves To Buy On Sale At & Other Stories
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Paul & Joe
Siamcat Pullover
$460.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
Koshka
Mr. Cat Sweatshirt
$39.00
from
Koshka
BUY
Tibi
Splatter Jacquard Sweater
$275.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Michael Stars
Striped Crew Neck
$158.00
$110.60
from
Michael Stars
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Sweaters
Leith
Dolman Sleeve Cardigan
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted