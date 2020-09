Monki

Wool Blend Shacket

£60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

A regular fit shacket (jacket meets shirt) with push stud closure, two hidden side pockets and two breast pockets. Made with a thick fabric for extra warmth <3 Regular fit Push stud buttons Lined Wool blend In a size S the chest width is 122 cm and the length is 74 cm.