Lululemon

Wool-blend Scarf

$78.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Why we made this Sometimes a classic scarf (like this one) is what you need to cut through the chill and feel just the right amount of cozy. Product Details Designed for On the Move Brushed fabric is soft, cozy, and blended with wool for added warmth Please refer to content label for fibre content details Material and care(Click to Expand)