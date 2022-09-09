Abercrombie

Wool-blend Double Cloth Blanket Coat

$180.00 $153.00

At Abercrombie and Fitch

This coat is the perfect color to transition into fall and from fall to winter. It fits as I was expecting with slightly more room through the back of the jacket. I think if worn with thicker layers underneath, it’ll fit more snug. The material is slightly scratchy on the outside, but not a deal breaker in my opinion. I’ve been searching for a coat like this for years that would work for a petite stature. This coat fit the bill and I’m excited to wear it for years to come! Size Purchased XXS Petite What is your height? 4ft 11in Recommends this product ✔ Yes Originally posted on Wool-Blend Double Cloth Blanket Coat