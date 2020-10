Studio Daari

A minimalist jacket with a one-of-a-kind look. Featuring an elegant tie waist and asymmetrical cut, this classic office staple gets a modern face lift. Wear it over jeans for a chic take on casual Friday. Peaked lapel collars Welt pocket at chest Side tie Long sleeves with buttoned cuffs Front and back button detail Asymmetrical hem Lined