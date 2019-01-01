Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Hat Attack
Wool Beret Hat
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Crafted in pure wool, this Hat Attack beret is an utterly charming way to add a chic touch to any outfit.
Featured in 1 story
20 Things We're Buying From Shopbop's Sale
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Refinery29
Cloud Nine Hat
$28.00
from
29Rooms
BUY
DETAILS
American Apparel
Floppy Summer Hat
$38.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
Brixton Avenue Hat
$55.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
Front Row Shop
Sheer Peak Hats
$15.00
from
Front Row Shop
BUY
More from Hat Attack
DETAILS
Hat Attack
Lampshade Hat
$104.00
$46.80
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Hat Attack
Straw Carryall
$96.00
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Hat Attack
Transparent Hat
$88.00
$35.20
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Hat Attack
Luxe Knit Rabbit Earmuffs
$65.00
$47.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Hats
DETAILS
KKCo
Vacationer Hat In Grape Tie-dye
$75.00
from
KKCo
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Ivy Checked Twill Bucket Hat
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (black) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
DETAILS
X-Girl
X-girl Dusty Colour Beret (brown) Size Os
£45.00
from
Dover Street Market
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted