Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
& Other Stories
Wool Beret
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
An elegant wool beret, in a classically Parisian design, stylishly ideal for chilly days. Soft, round Flat-crowned hat
Need a few alternatives?
ItsLasagnart
Sims Gem Dad Hat
$27.00
from
Etsy
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Brushed Wide Brim Fedora Floppy Hat
$22.00
from
Target
BUY
lack of color
Montana Fedora
$119.00
from
lack of color
BUY
rag & bone
White Nylon Visor Cap
£90.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Wool Beret
$29.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Single Breasted Blazer
$219.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Puff Shoulder Crepe Midi Dress
$59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Boxy Shearling Jacket
£135.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Hats
ItsLasagnart
Sims Gem Dad Hat
$27.00
from
Etsy
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Brushed Wide Brim Fedora Floppy Hat
$22.00
from
Target
BUY
lack of color
Montana Fedora
$119.00
from
lack of color
BUY
rag & bone
White Nylon Visor Cap
£90.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted