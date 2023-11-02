Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Valentino
Wool And Silk Blend Tie
$580.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
More from Valentino
Valentino
Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasy Eau De Parfum
BUY
$156.00
Sephora
Valentino
Twin Liner Gel And Liquid Eyeliner
BUY
$40.00
Sephora
Valentino
Rockstud Net Kidskin Sandal
BUY
£518.00
£740.00
Valentino
Valentino
Uomo Coral Fantasy Cologne
BUY
$115.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted