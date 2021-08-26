Mysoda

Woody Sparkling Water Maker

The Mysoda Woody sparkling water maker is an innovative device made from renewable raw materials. Woody is very quiet, easy to use, and works completely without electricity – it will easily find its place in both home kitchens and various other settings such as offices spaces or even cabins or cottages with no electrical power. Created in collaboration with Pentagon Design, Woody is named after its innovative material: the device is made from an ecological biocomposite, the raw materials of which are obtained from side streams and residues of the forest industry; no additional harvesting is needed. The wood-based material gives the device a charming, natural look and texture, making it not only easy to use but also easy on the eyes. In 2021, Woody was recognized with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award and the iF gold award. The sparkling water maker comes with a reusable one-litre drinking bottle. Please note that Woody does not come with a carbon dioxide cylinder, but the device is compatible with standard carbon dioxide cylinders.