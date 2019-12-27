Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Birch Lane
Woodland Park Industrial 2-tiered Rectangular Wall Shelf
$133.99
$64.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Birch Lane
Industrial wall shelf, features a rectangular wall shelf, features a brown-finished wall shelf, features a two-tiered shelf.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Esmeralda Macramé Hanging Shelf
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
GWH
Industrial Floating Shelf Unit
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Perfecasa
Svelte Solid Wood Coat Rack
$34.99
$27.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Anthropologie
Mateo Woven Wine Rack
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Birch Lane
Birch Lane
Storage Bench
$285.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Birch Lane
Coat Rack
$179.99
$143.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Birch Lane
Decorative Serving Tray
$27.99
$22.99
from
Birch Lane
BUY
Birch Lane
Wood Dining Table
$640.00
from
Birch Lane
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
Caboodles
Uo ‘90s Party Caboodle Set
$20.00
$14.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Dyson
Pure Cool Dp04 Purifying Fan
$449.99
$299.99
from
Dyson
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Tiger Ring Holder
$14.50
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Home Smile
Ceramic Aloe Ring Holder
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted