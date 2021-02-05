HAITRAL

Wooden Tripod Lamp With Fabric Linen Shade

❥【Mini & Save Space】Lamp dimension - 13.4 (H) x 7.2 (W) x 5.5 (D) inches, its compact and generous design is ideal to fit any table, desk. It’s small enough to be used as bedside desk lamps, office lamps, nightstand table lamps, girls room lamps, college dorm lamps, etc.(Please be clear about the size when you browse) ❥【Elegant & Modern Design】The mini table lamp is designed with Log tripod base and fabric shade. Its unique elegant look will bring attention to many visitors. It’s unique and beautiful design will elevate the aesthetics of any room and display an elegant and beautiful warmth atmosphere to a room. ❥【Bulb Requirements】 The HAITRAL nightstand lamp can be only equipped with an E26 standard size light bulbs, Max 60 watts (Bulb not included). It’s compatible with a variety of light bulbs, such as incandescent, halogen bulbs, LED or CFL light bulbs. Its fabric shade softens the light that will be putting out a ton of soft, cozy and bright light in a dark room. ❥【Easy & Safe To Use】 The cord and plug of bedside table lamp are UL listed. By being UL listed, this lamp is nationally recognized for its standard of safety. The table lamp are very convenient and easy to install. A button switch on the cord allows for a ON/OFF, convenient to use. Perfect for Guest room, Living room, Bedroom, Office and so on. ❥【FOR YOUR DEDICATED SERVICE】 HAITRAL provides 100% satisfactory service: Replacement and return within 30 days. Confidence comes from high quality and our constant pursuit of perfection. We believe that you will like our HAITRAL table lamp, but If for some reason you are not satisfied, please let us know, we will help you solve it within 24 hours and make you satisfied.