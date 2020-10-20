KonMari

Wooden Stacking Storage Boxes

$55.00

At KonMari

The key to defeating clutter is to give everything a home. This set of five stackable boxes, made from renewable paulownia wood, can help tidy and organize any room of the house – or office, garage, classroom or workshop. The open handles make it easy to slide the boxes in and out of shelves or bring from room to room; the assorted sizes mean everything – from baby clothes to cleaning supplies – will have a place to call its own. Sparks Joy Paulownia is the fastest growing of the hardwoods, making it a sustainable choice for use in furniture and home goods.