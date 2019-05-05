Light Accents

Wooden Shelves Floor Lamp

$199.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Wooden Shelves Floor Lamp with White Linen Shade (Black)Light up your living room or dining area with this contemporary 3-shelf floor lamp. The 3-Shelf Wooden Floor Lamp with White Linen Shade (White) is made from sturdy wood and features triple tiered construction with a painted finish, three small shelves, and a neutral white linen shade for bright illumination. The three shelves offer storage for decorative accents and display pieces while the tall rectangular shape gives it a clean, contemporary look that's perfect for the modern home decorator with a minimalist sense of style. This stylish floor lamp is detailed with an on/off rocker switch and offers up/down lighting with the use of one 100 watt type A light bulb or CFL/LED equivalent. Place this floor lamp in the corner of a living room, in a contemporary dining area that needs additional lighting, or in a home office that needs more lighting than a single desk lamp can provide. This floor lamp matches perfectly with our coordinating table lamps, available in both black and white painted finishes. Measures- Height 63" Diameter 10.25"