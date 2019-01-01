Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plant Lady Shop
H&M Home
Wooden Plant Pot
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Wooden plant pot
Need a few alternatives?
As Seen on TV
Chia Pet "potted Groot"
$19.97
$15.97
from
Walmart
BUY
Ikea
Torka Dried Bouquet, Brown
$9.99
from
Ikea
BUY
Ikea
In/outdoor Natural
£19.00
from
Ikea
BUY
MountainlilyFarm
Herb Garden Gift Basket
$36.95
from
Etsy
BUY
More from H&M Home
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M Home
Eye-shaped Mirror
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M Home
Collapsible Jute Basket
$17.99
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M Home
Linen-blend Bedspread
$69.99
$35.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Plants
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted