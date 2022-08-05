Tabitha Brown for Target

Wooden Desk With Carved Pattern

$300.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 30 Inches (H) x 54 Inches (W) x 20 Inches (D) Weight: 35 Pounds Material: Wood (Frame) Surface Material: MDF (Medium-Density Fiberboard) Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, Tools Not Provided Material: Furniture Hardware: Metal Floor to apron height: 30 Inches Storage Features: All Purpose Drawer Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Street Date: August 6, 2022 TCIN: 85206020 UPC: 191908863429 Item Number (DPCI): 335-00-7990 Origin: Imported Description Both on-trend and functional, the Wooden Desk with Carved Pattern from Tabitha Brown for Target will become a statement piece in your home furniture collection. Standing at a height of 30 inches, this desk boasts a wooden frame in a crisp white finish and carved doors with a cool abstract pattern. Plus, there are gold-tone knobs and feet to add a glam touch to the look. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. With sunshine-inducing statement pieces, her latest collection of home and office decor will have you going about your business with the most amazing intention. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.