Mickyu

Wooden Desk Blocks Calendar

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

Made of wood with hand-painting, stylish and practical. Display size 6.1 x 3.9 x 2.9 inches Comes with two large number cube blocks and three month rectangle block. Three wood pieces represent 12 month and 2 pcs dices represent date. No years printed, this calendar is reusable and perpetual. A classic gift for year after year, can be used for a very long lasting time It's easy to use and turn ,rotate the blocks and months and never need to replace your calendar again. This wooden vintage style calendar add a touch of style to your desktop. Perfect for the use in a cafe, restaurant, office or home as a decoration.