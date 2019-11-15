Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
World Market
Wood Trough Wine Chiller
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At World Market
This rustic wood tabletop wine chiller with metal insert looks like a vintage trough. Fill it with ice to keep beverages cool and guests charmed at your next party.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Zabra Mug
£12.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Welly
Bamboo Water Bottle
$33.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vantic
Telescopic Stainless-steel Straw
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Anchor Hocking
Glass Kitchen Storage
$13.00
$10.40
from
West Elm
BUY
More from World Market
World Market
Wood Trough Wine Chiller
$59.99
from
World Market
BUY
World Market
White Marble And Wood Cheese Board And Knife Set
$24.99
from
World Market
BUY
World Market
Graywash Studio Day Sofa Bed + Free Shipping
$449.99
$269.99
from
World Market
BUY
World Market
Round Bookcase
$399.99
$239.99
from
World Market
BUY
More from Kitchen
Anthropologie
Agate Cheese Board
$78.00
$62.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Williams-Sonoma
Marble & Copper Cheese Knives, Set Of 3
C$74.95
C$59.96
from
Williams-Sonoma
BUY
True
Wooden Cheese Markers
C$11.80
from
Amazon
BUY
CB2
Brushed Gold Mini Tongs
C$9.95
from
CB2
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted