Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Etsy
Wood Tree Stump
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Beautiful Chestnut Oak tree stump perfect for a di... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
We Live In NYC — & Pay $2,100 A Month
by
Jessica Chou
Need a few alternatives?
All Posters
"breakfast At Tiffany's" Poster
$23.99
$13.19
from
All Posters
BUY
Hom Art
Bower Tall Triple Clustered Ceramic Vase
$24.99
from
Jet
BUY
Better Homes & Gardens
Round Mirror With Rope Hanger
$11.68
from
Jet
BUY
Anthropologie
Cursive Candlestick
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Etsy
Etsy
Satin String Bikini Panty - Dark Blue
$22.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Etsy
Slides Sandals With Evil Eye
£81.92
from
Etsy
BUY
Etsy
Evil Eye Throw Pillow
£72.28
from
Etsy
BUY
Etsy
Evil Eye Jute/burlap Dafne Clutch Bag Beach Bag
£23.16
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Décor
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted