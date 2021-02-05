Thirteen Chefs

Wood Serving Tray & Charcuterie Board

$47.99 $43.95

Buy Now Review It

Wine Barrel Top Inspired Serving Tray - Features stained cypress wood to resemble rustic wine barrel top. Accented with decorative metal band and handles for a stylish finish that is both classic and modern. Extra Large Size - Round serving tray measures 20" across, perfect for a large party platter for snacks and finger foods. Tray is 1" tall. Ideal for Multiple Occasions - Use as cocktail station, plated cheese and fruit spread, cupcake bar, appetizer platter and more. Farmhouse Wood and Metal - Tray is light weight and easy to handle. Wide handles add stability, which is a plus when tray is loaded with appetizers, food or drinks. Not Intended for Direct Food Contact - Wood grain is purposefully roughed up for rustic appearance, so we do not recommend direct food contact. Please use with combination of platters or parchment paper if serving directly.