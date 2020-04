VIVOSUN

Wood Plant Stand With High, Low Shelves (6 Shelves, 10 Pots)

$62.99

Buy Now Review It

We love our new plant stand. We’ve made this of fir, which is durable and sturdy and has natural properties that resist moisture. Equipped with 6 individual shelves, you can put a variety of different plants on this while not worrying about each one getting enough sunlight. If you’re not in to plants, use it as a bookshelf, for home décor, towels, toys, knickknacks, or collectables. A great gift for others.