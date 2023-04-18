ThatMorningWood

Mature - Wooden dildo - Captain Hook. Adult sex toy. Wooden sex toy. Wood dildo. Please meet Captain Hook. He is one crazy guy. Captain is unpredictable, but very gentle. Every time he touches you will give you goose bumps. Captain is 0.00012 nautical miles or 22 cm or 8 1/2 inches long. And 4 cm or 1 1/2 inch thick. By the way he owns black wool ship. But take into consideration, being around Captain you will say "Yo Ho Ho" ten times more often. Captain Hook is made from real pirate's wooden leg. Okay okay we are joking. He is made from high-quality solid oak. For a long time in many cultures oak tree is symbol of strength and manhood. It is rough but at the same time elegant. You can see all nature’s power in it. Captain doesn't brag about this but you need to know this stuff: He is coated with 8 coats of water-based finish. This varnish have certification according to DIN EN 71 Part 3 – the standard for safe toys. This European standard defines the requirements and test methods for the emission of certain elements from toys or in our case - dildos. Complete curing time for this varnish is two weeks, that's why our leading time is also two weeks. After curing we are polishing dildos to perfection so they will be as smooth as glass. Product is non-returnable for hygiene reasons.