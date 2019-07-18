Room Essentials

Whether you need additional seating in your living room or a portable reading nook, the Wood Butterfly Chair from Room Essentials™ is a great way to bring functional style to your home. Crafted with a sturdy hardwood frame for durability, the butterfly chair features a removable cover to make cleaning as needed a breeze. This foldable butterfly chair showcases an airy frame for a chic look, while the sling-style seat creates a laid-back spot to relax. When you need a little more space when hosting friends or family, this chair easily folds up for storage until you need it again.