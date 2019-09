CB2

Wood Bike Storage

$49.95

At CB2

Wheels up. A space saver for lofts, apartments and studios, clever rack stores your bike off the floor and out of the way. Handcrafted of solid acacia wood, bicycle rack is notched to hook onto the crossbar. Varying wood grain and tones make each unique. Mounts easily to the wall with included hardware. CB2 exclusive.