Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Wood And Antique Brass Square Shelf

$67.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Add storage and style to your home without sacrificing a lot of space thanks to the Wood and Antique Brass Square Wall Shelf by Drew Barrymore Flower Home. This square floating wall shelf is constructed of an iron frame with engineered wood shelves. The frame is in an antique brass finish, while the shelves are in a rich brown finish. Style your favorite décor items, knickknacks, or pictures on the five staggered shelves within the antique brass frame.