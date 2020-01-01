Sandoval

Bring the spirit of the forest home with this verdant blend of earthy vetiver, damp oakmoss, cedarwood, and cardamom. Rich in natural properties that freshen your space, Wood evokes the stillness of the deep woods with notes of creamy sandalwood, herbaceous marjoram, and sharp black pepper. To experience Wood’s uplifting benefits, mist fresh sheets, the air, or your sofa to refresh your home. To use with an essential oil diffuser, spritz 10-12 times into your diffuser and let Wood fill your space. This bottle contains crystals that have been charged under the full moon with positive intentions.