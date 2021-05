GlassJungleGB

Wonky Checkerboard Hand Painted Large Planter/ Plant Pot

£31.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Black & white wonky checkerboard/ irregular check print planter/ plant pot •measures H- 15cm, W- 18cm, D- 18cm •hand painted by myself •indoor use only Don’t hesitate to get in touch with any questions! Thank you for your interest Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.