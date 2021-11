Kid Made Modern

Wondrous Watercolor Set

The Wondrous Watercolor Kit has everything your mini needs to paint the day away. These watercolors are artist quality, manufactured through a pressing process to achieve rich pigments and maximize the amount of paint in each well. Includes: 30 custom water colors, one small round brush, one medium round brush and one 10-sheet pad of watercolor paper. For ages: 3+ years.