ThirdLove

Wonderrib™ Scoop Bralette

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At ThirdLove

Deliciously soft, a little sporty, super airy. The WonderRib™ Scoop Bralette features a classic rib texture, scoop neckline, and high-shine band. If you’re gonna fall asleep in your bra, make it this one. XS–LG Airy ribbed fabric High-shine band detail Mid-coverage scoop neckline Crossover side detailing Printed (no scratch!) label Viscose/spandex