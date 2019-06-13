Ole Henriksen

Wonderfeel™ Double Cleanser

£23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Ole Henriksen Wonderfeel™ Double Cleanser 100mlWonderfeel Double Cleanser removes makeup and cleanses skin in one easy step. The classic cold cream is elevated to the ultimate spa indulgence for even the most dry and sensitive skin. Cold creams have been used for centuries to remove makeup, but this formula makes all others ancient history with its innovative lightweight texture and skin-soothing hydration.This one-step modern cold cream effortlessly dissolves longwear and waterproof makeup and deep cleanses to sweep away dirt and oil. Some traditional cleansers—or double cleansing—can be tough on delicate skin. Ole’s innovative botanical- and nutrient-rich face cleanser ensures the skin is never stripped, and it’s gentle enough to give dry and sensitive skin a cleansed, soft and supple Ole Glow!