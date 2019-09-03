Puremay

Wonder Stick Cleanser

$31.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Puremay Wonder Stick Cleanser Good for: Chrysanthemum: For sensitive skin prone to dryness Rose: For dry and dehydrated skin types Green Tea & Graviola: For normal to oily skin types Developed by one of the only natural/clean K-Beauty brands on the market. Natural preservative technology preserves the benefits of the whole flower. Helps remove dirt & impurities while whole chrysanthemum petals, rose petals, or graviola powder gently exfoliate the skin to help calm skin irritation & redness. Rinses clean and leaves the skin soft. The Credo Promise Credo provides the largest clean beauty and skincare assortment that’s vetted by experts, then field-tested by us. We obsessively examine every ingredient (so you don’t have to). This means all of the beauty products we carry are made without ingredients on our Dirty List. This product is: vegan gluten free soy free Read More