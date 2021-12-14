Wonderskin

Welcome to stunning, no-fade shades that literally last all day.Our high-tech vegan formula hyper-stains for touch-up-free color that just won't budge - while keeping lips soft and hydrated for hours. Choose from natural tints or check-me-out color. The pioneering masque delivers an ultra-pigment – and the activator mist locks in the color. Then simply Peel & Reveal for ultimate staying power. Lips stay soft all day, as our alcohol-free formula hydrates where others dry. Color won't transfer, fade or feather - and is waterproof too. Washes off with your regular cleanser. Each lab-perfected color works with your own chemistry to create a shade that’s unique to you. Vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. Responsibly formulated with safe ingredients. Sensational stay-put color. Just Peel & Reveal...and get on with your day. Prep: Start with clean, dry lips. If needed, exfoliate lips first with our WONDER BLADING 3-in-1 Lip Scrub to remove any dry flakes. Step 1:Apply the WONDER BLADING Lip Masque all across lips. Spread on 2 to 3 layers so lips are completely covered and there’s no natural skin visible. (The bluish-purple masque is not the final shade.) For soft color, let the masque sit on lips for 10 to 15 seconds; for bolder color, wait 30 to 45 seconds. Step 2:Spray the WONDER BLADING Lip Activator on lips. Do 1 to 3 mists until lips are slightly damp; to catch drips, hold a tissue or the WONDER BLADING cloth against your chin. You may experience a mild tingling sensation on lips and a slightly sweet taste. Step 3:Wait a few seconds, then starting at either corner of your mouth, grip the masque and peel it off to reveal the color underneath. Use the WONDER BLADING cloth to buff off any remaining bits of masque. Pro tips: To intensify the color, repeat the application process. Prior to repeating, wipe lips with a damp cloth to remove excess activator. For extra sheen, apply a lip balm or gloss on top of the color after the application process is complete. WONDER BLADING will not fade or run when other lip products are layered over it. To remove WONDER BLADING from lips, use an oil-based face cleanser or an oil-based makeup remover that takes off waterproof cosmetics. Lip Masque (4 ml / 0.135 fl.oz): Water (Aqua/Eau), Pentylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Mica, Algin, Glycerin, Indigofera Tinctoria Leaf Extract, 1, 2-Hexandiol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Squalane, Caprylic/Capric Glucoside, Flavor (Aroma), Polysorbate 80, Tin Oxide, Lactic Acid, Glucose. May Contain: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Red 22 (CI 45380), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 40 (CI 16035), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Red 33 (CI 17200). Lip Activator (5 ml / 0.17 oz): Water (Aqua/Eau), Sodium Saccharin, Calcium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycerin, Galactoarabinan, Xylitol, Caprylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol. WONDER BLADING is a quick and easy at-home alternative to microblading, the semi-permanent tattoo technique that creates the appearance of fuller brows or a lip color. Professional microblading services can cost thousands of dollars and the results last up to three years—a big commitment. WONDER BLADING’s formula gives you similar-looking results that last for hours yet come off easily with an oil-based makeup remover. WONDER BLADING for Lips uses our patented Liquid Blading technology, which works in two phases: Step 1, the gel Lip Masque, infuses the top layer of lips with an ultra-high concentration of colorants and pigments, far more than what most traditional lipsticks and lip stains contain. While other stains often use alcohol-based dyes to create long-lasting color, our gel formula is water-based and alcohol-free, so it won’t dry out your lips. Step 2, the Lip Activator mist, triggers a hyper-stain reaction with the Lip Masque that seals the pigments and colorants into your lips, so once you Peel and Reveal your shade, it’s now waterproof, transfer-proof, and budge-proof for up to 10 hours without any touch-ups. Our formula is vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, and alcohol-free.