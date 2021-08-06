Wonderskin

Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Color

$32.00

EASY TO USE PRODUCT WITH STUNNING RESULTS. The Wonder Blade two-step system creates smooth lip color that won’t smudge, fade, or feather. Five minutes in the morning gives you long-lasting beautiful lips. AT HOME LIP BLADING STYLE TREATMENT. Save thousands of dollars by using our patented liquid blading system. You’ll get similar results to professional microblading without the high cost, commitment (you would be stuck with the color for years), and pain. NATURAL BASED, CRUELTY-FREE PRODUCT. Our waterproof lip stain is gluten-free, alcohol-free, paraben-free, and vegan. Buy and use knowing that no testing of our product was done on animals.Transfer-proof CHOOSE THE INTENSITY OF YOUR LIP COLOR. If you’re looking for a softer color only let the masque sit on your lips for 10-15 seconds, if you’re looking for a bolder color, then leave the masque on for 30-45 seconds. FADES NATURALLY=NO LINES OR PATCHES OVER TIME. Unlike other lip stains and sticks our lip stain fades naturally over time. The application process ensures the stain goes on evenly, so as it fades the color will always match without awkward color lines and patches.