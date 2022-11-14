TonyMoly

Wondder Ceramide Mochi Emulsion

$32.00

At Myer

Formulation: Lotion Meet our Wonder Ceramide Mochi Emulsion, a hydrating, skin-repairing toner that nourishes weak, dry skin with a hydrating viscous texture so skin looks and feels stronger and healthier. Formulated with ceramides that help reinforce skins moisture barrier and EWG Green ingredients, our gentle, hypoallergenic emulsion provides daily care that helps strengthen, hydrate, and protect the skin so you can achieve smooth, bouncy, mochi-like skin! Product Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Poly(C6-14 Olefin), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, C14-22 Alcohols, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Tromethamine, 1,2-Hexanediol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Crosspolymer, C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Aniba Rosodora (Rosewood) Wood Oil, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Phytosteryl/Octyldodecyl Lauroyl Glutamate, Ceramide NP, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Citral, Limonene, Linalool. Product code 818164810