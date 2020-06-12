Chaco

Women’s Z/1® Classic

Chaco’s Classic Z/Sandals are now available in a range of bright and bold full-color solids with the Z/Chromatic Collection. Perfect for outdoor adventures, music festivals, and world travels – they’re the same Z/Sandals, but now with heel-to-toe color. Our Z/Sandals are fully adjustable for a customized fit and are built on our firm and sturdy classic footbed, featuring contoured arch-support for healthy alignment. Vegan. Designed with repairability through ReChaco (learn more at ReChaco.com). Available in Men’s and Women’s sizing. UPPER: Polyester jacquard webbing upper wraps around the foot and through the midsole for a customized fit Adjustable and durable high-tensile webbing heel risers Injection-molded ladder lock buckle MIDSOLE: Women's specific LUVSEAT™ PU midsole Vegan-friendly construction OUTSOLE: Non-marking ChacoGrip™ rubber compound 3mm lug depth