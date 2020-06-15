Bella

Womens Yoga Socks Mary Jane With Grips S/m Non Slip Ankle Socks (black)

$11.14

Cotton 87% Spandex 10% rubber band 3%. Imported. Non slip yoga socks give you the freedom from shoes, but has the warmth and security of a non slip sock base. Keeps moisture off, reducing your risk of foot fungus.. Small/medium (men's shoe size 4-9 or women's shoe size 5-10). Essential grip sock has been designed at low height to give you freedom and mobility. Super thin and lightweight. Designed to provide stability in yoga and PilatesNon slip yoga socks give you the freedom from shoes, but has the warmth and security of a non slip sock base. Keeps moisture off, reducing your risk of foot fungus. Shaped to fit each of your feet.