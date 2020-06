Core 10

Women’s (xs-3x) Yoga Fitted Racerback Tank

$25.00 $16.25

Buy Now Review It

88% Polyester, 12% Elastane Imported Machine Wash Perfect for Yoga, this fitted racerback features a buttery-soft, moisture-wicking fabric and layers flawlessly over any sports bra Medium weight, ultra soft performance fabric sits close to body to eliminate distractions A fit for every Woman: Core 10 offers a wide range of sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X An Amazon brand - Perfect for Yoga, this fitted racerback features a buttery-soft, moisture-wicking fabric and layers flawlessly over any sports bra