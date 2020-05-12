Core 10

Women’s (xs-3x) ‘race Day’ High Waist Run Compression Short With Pockets

$29.00

83% Polyester, 17% Lycra Elastane Imported Machine Wash Ideal for outdoor running, this 5" compression run short comes equipped with a supportive high waist and multiple pockets for storage Lightweight, supportive interlock performance fabric is moisture-wicking and squat proof so can you workout with confidence Form-fitted to stay in place and move with you Two side panel pockets and hidden side zip pocket for easy and secure storage while running A fit for every Woman: Core 10 offers a wide range of sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X An Amazon brand - Ideal for outdoor running, this 5" compression run short comes equipped with a supportive high waist and multiple pockets for storage