DETAILS If the forecast looks doubtful, don't set out without our new parka-style rain coat. The Woodmont is fully waterproof, so it won't matter if you're caught in a spring shower while you're out exploring. Made from recycled materials, it's a sustainable and stylish choice for relaxed adventures this spring, and it even comes in a range of colours to match your personal palette. Style: 4AG8 Fabric - Body : 75D X 75D DryVent™ 2L—100% Recycled Polyester Woven With Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) Finish Fabric - Upper-Body Lining : 75D X75D 78 G/M² 100% Recycled Polyester Fabric - Sleeve And Lower-Body Lining : 50D 73 G/M² 100% Recycled Polyester Taffeta Average Weight : 480 G Sizes : XS, S, M, L, XL